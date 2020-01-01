Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1560 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7884B +6%
95999
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
