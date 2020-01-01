Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 652

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 98K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +12%
110537
Snapdragon 652
98420

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 510
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

