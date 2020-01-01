Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 98K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Snapdragon 652 +6%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
905
Snapdragon 652 +10%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +12%
110537
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
