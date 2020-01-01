Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 110K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Snapdragon 670 +40%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
905
Snapdragon 670 +46%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Snapdragon 670 +63%
179998
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
