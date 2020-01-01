Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 5-years and 8-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 60% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1560 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +58%
247
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +58%
905
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +77%
110537
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2014
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
