We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 5-years and 8-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 62K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1560 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +77%
110537
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1560 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 330
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 300
GPU frequency 770 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2014
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

