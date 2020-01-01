Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 110K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Snapdragon 820 +18%
130512

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1560 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

