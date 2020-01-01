Exynos 7884B vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 8.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 110K
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1560 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Snapdragon 821 +40%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +19%
905
761
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Snapdragon 821 +61%
177524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Snapdragon 821
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|653 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|July 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
