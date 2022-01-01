Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 7884B
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 7884B
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 114K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • 54% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7884B
114177
Exynos 1280 +281%
434723
CPU 39798 122472
GPU 14848 121866
Memory 23940 75491
UX 35137 113308
Total score 114177 434723
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
249
Exynos 1280 +199%
744
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
897
Exynos 1280 +109%
1879
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.24 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s -
Machine learning 13.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s -
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 7884B
323
Exynos 1280 +608%
2287
Stability 95% 99%
Graphics test 1 FPS 13 FPS
Score 323 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G68
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 March 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 7884B official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

