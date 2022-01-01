Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 114K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- 54% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1560 MHz)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|39798
|122472
|GPU
|14848
|121866
|Memory
|23940
|75491
|UX
|35137
|113308
|Total score
|114177
|434723
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
249
Exynos 1280 +199%
744
Multi-Core Score
897
Exynos 1280 +109%
1879
|Image compression
|52.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.24 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|20.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.02 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.06 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|283.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|95%
|99%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|323
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G68
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|48
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7884B official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
