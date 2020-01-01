Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1560 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 110K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
247
Exynos 7420 +7%
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +2%
905
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
110537
Exynos 7420 +4%
114552
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 7420
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1560 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|772 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|64 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
