Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7420 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7420

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 114K vs 110K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B
110537
Exynos 7420 +4%
114552

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 772 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 April 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 7884B
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Samsung Exynos 7884B
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Samsung Exynos 7884B
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 7884B
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 7884B
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Samsung Exynos 7420
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 7420
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 7420
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 7420
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Samsung Exynos 7420

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7420 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish