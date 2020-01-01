Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7870

Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B
VS
Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7884B (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 85K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7884B +93%
247
Exynos 7870
128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7884B +85%
905
Exynos 7870
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7884B +29%
110537
Exynos 7870
85784

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

