Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 7884B vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 7884B
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7884B
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 42407 51214
GPU 18521 16685
Memory 28230 24627
UX 6072 29764
Total score 108045 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7884B
245
Exynos 7872 +19%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7884B +15%
891
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 52.1 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.24 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 20.1 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 13.4 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 6.02 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.06 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 283.6 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7884B and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1560 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 64 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 7884B
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7884B
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Samsung Exynos 7884B
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7884B
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7884B
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7872
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7872
8. Samsung Exynos 7870 vs Samsung Exynos 7872
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Samsung Exynos 7872

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7872 and Exynos 7884B, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish