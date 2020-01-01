Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 140K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
324
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1046
A10 Fusion +35%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
A10 Fusion +79%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 6
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
