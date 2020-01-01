Exynos 7885 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 140K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
A10 Fusion +35%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
A10 Fusion +79%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2