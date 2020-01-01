Exynos 7885 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 140K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Apple A9 +68%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +4%
1046
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Apple A9 +22%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Samsung Exynos 9610 vs Exynos 7885
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Apple A9