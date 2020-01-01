Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +67%
324
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +17%
1046
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|-
