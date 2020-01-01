Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 139K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Kirin 950 +7%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1052
Kirin 950 +23%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139168
Kirin 950 +25%
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|-
