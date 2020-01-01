Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 9.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 140K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
324
Kirin 960 +17%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1046
Kirin 960 +52%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Kirin 960 +56%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 2 8
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site -

