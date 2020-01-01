Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 970

Exynos 7885
Exynos 7885
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~74%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 12x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 140K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
324
Kirin 970 +21%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1046
Kirin 970 +33%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Kirin 970 +68%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 2 12
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
