Exynos 7885 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
41
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~74%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 12x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 140K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Kirin 970 +21%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Kirin 970 +33%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Kirin 970 +68%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970