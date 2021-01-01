Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 7885
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Exynos 7885
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 138K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7885
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7885
138207
Dimensity 1000L +141%
333006
CPU 55018 124605
GPU 25265 97817
Memory 30641 68951
UX 35906 44792
Total score 138207 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7885
1036
Dimensity 1000L +29%
1338
Image compression 60.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.46 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.8 words/s -
Machine learning 14.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.03 images/s -
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 312.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

