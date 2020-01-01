Exynos 7885 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 81K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +99%
324
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +93%
1046
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +73%
140248
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1