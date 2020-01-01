Exynos 7885 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 91K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +140%
324
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +122%
1046
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +53%
140248
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- MediaTek Helio G25 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G25 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio G25 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- MediaTek Helio G25 or MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio G25 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636