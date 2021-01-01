Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Helio G88

Exynos 7885
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 7885
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 137K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7885
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7885
137853
Helio G88 +40%
192977
CPU 55018 74619
GPU 25265 33985
Memory 30641 42103
UX 35906 43577
Total score 137853 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7885
316
Helio G88 +6%
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7885
1027
Helio G88 +26%
1290
Image compression 60.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.46 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.8 words/s -
Machine learning 14.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.03 images/s -
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 312.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 9611
3. Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 990
5. Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Helio G90T
8. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
9. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
10. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Exynos 7885, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish