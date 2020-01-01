Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 140K
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
324
Helio G90T +53%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1046
Helio G90T +57%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Helio G90T +106%
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2018 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

