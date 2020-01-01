Exynos 7885 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
46
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 140K
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Helio G90T +53%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Helio G90T +57%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Helio G90T +106%
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
