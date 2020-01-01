Exynos 7885 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~69%)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 103K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +112%
324
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +22%
1046
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +35%
140248
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
