We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 139K vs 93K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +22%
322
Helio X20
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +29%
1052
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +49%
139168
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6797
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

