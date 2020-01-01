Exynos 7885 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 139K vs 93K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +22%
322
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +29%
1052
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +49%
139168
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
