We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and MediaTek MT6739

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 570 MHz
Cores 2 -
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 September 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6739
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6739 and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
