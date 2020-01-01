Exynos 7885 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|570 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6739
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
