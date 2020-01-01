Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.6x)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years later
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +155%
324
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +155%
1046
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
