We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.9x)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 504
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 450 MHz
Cores 2 -
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

