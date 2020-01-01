Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.6x)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +84%
324
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +5%
1046
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1