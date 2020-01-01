Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 88K
- Announced 8 months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +115%
324
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +8%
1046
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +59%
140248
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
Cast your vote
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Samsung Exynos 9610
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and HiSilicon Kirin 659