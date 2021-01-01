Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 138K
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|55018
|-
|GPU
|25265
|-
|Memory
|30641
|-
|UX
|35906
|-
|Total score
|138894
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
324
Multi-Core Score
1039
|Image compression
|60.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.46 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|20.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.03 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|312.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
