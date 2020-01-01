Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 120K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +23%
324
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 632 +2%
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +16%
140248
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or MediaTek Helio P22