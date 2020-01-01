Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~81%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 140K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +18%
324
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 636 +8%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 636 +6%
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
