Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 140K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +3%
324
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 662 +35%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 662 +28%
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7885 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 460