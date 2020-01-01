Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Performs 12.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 140K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 670 +8%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 670 +26%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 670 +27%
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
