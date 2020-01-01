Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 140K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 8 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 675 +32%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 675 +34%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 675 +48%
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
12 (60%)
8 (40%)
Total votes: 20
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 7885 or Exynos 9610
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 660