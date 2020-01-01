Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 12.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 139K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1056
Snapdragon 678 +33%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
139288
Snapdragon 678 +56%
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site -

