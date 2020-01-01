Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 140K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Announced later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 712 +26%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 712 +47%
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 712 +61%
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|550 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
