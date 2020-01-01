Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Performs 10.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 140K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1046
Snapdragon 712 +47%
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Snapdragon 712 +61%
225395

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 550 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2018 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

