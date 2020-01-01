Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.6x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Performs 13.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 140K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 730 +68%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 730 +72%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 730 +80%
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
1 (7.7%)
12 (92.3%)
Total votes: 13