We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 15x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 173K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7885
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7885
173766
Snapdragon 732G +102%
350349
CPU 57219 101696
GPU 28095 92391
Memory 33491 54702
UX 54577 96441
Total score 173766 350349
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7885
1052
Snapdragon 732G +71%
1797
Image compression 60.6 Mpixels/s 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.46 images/s 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition 20.8 words/s 26.7 words/s
Machine learning 14.4 images/s 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting 7.03 images/s 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite 312.2 Krows/s 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 63 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 61 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2018 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E7885 SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Exynos 7885, or ask any questions
