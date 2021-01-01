Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 173K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|57219
|120338
|GPU
|28095
|92398
|Memory
|33491
|72671
|UX
|54577
|102436
|Total score
|173766
|392197
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
320
Snapdragon 750G +108%
664
Multi-Core Score
1052
Snapdragon 750G +92%
2015
|Image compression
|60.6 Mpixels/s
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.46 images/s
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|20.8 words/s
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|14.4 images/s
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|7.03 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|312.2 Krows/s
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E7885
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
