Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 cores more
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 17.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +29%
1046
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
