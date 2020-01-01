Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 821

Exynos 7885
Exynos 7885
VS
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 17.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 140K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +38%
1046
Snapdragon 821
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Snapdragon 821 +25%
175868

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 653 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2018 July 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

