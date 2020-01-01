Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 17.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 140K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 821 +6%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +38%
1046
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 821 +25%
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
