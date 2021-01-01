Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 19.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 176K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 7885
vs
Snapdragon 835

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 7885
176106
Snapdragon 835 +79%
315732
CPU 57219 82844
GPU 28095 104823
Memory 33491 51193
UX 54577 76340
Total score 176106 315732
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7885
1040
Snapdragon 835 +66%
1730
Image compression 60.6 Mpixels/s 95.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.46 images/s 13.3 images/s
Speech recognition 20.8 words/s 31.5 words/s
Machine learning 14.4 images/s 24.1 images/s
Camera shooting 7.03 images/s 14.5 images/s
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s 1.99 Mnodes/s
SQLite 312.2 Krows/s 534.8 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 64 KB 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 8 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 682
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

