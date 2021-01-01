Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 19.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 176K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|57219
|82844
|GPU
|28095
|104823
|Memory
|33491
|51193
|UX
|54577
|76340
|Total score
|176106
|315732
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
322
Snapdragon 835 +21%
389
Multi-Core Score
1040
Snapdragon 835 +66%
1730
|Image compression
|60.6 Mpixels/s
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.46 images/s
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|20.8 words/s
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|14.4 images/s
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|7.03 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|312.2 Krows/s
|534.8 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|256
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
