Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 31x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 140K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Snapdragon 855 +132%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
Snapdragon 855 +155%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Snapdragon 855 +209%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
