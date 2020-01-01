Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 42.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 139K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
322
Snapdragon 865 +192%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1052
Snapdragon 865 +230%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
139168
Snapdragon 865 +330%
597763

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 512
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2018 December 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

