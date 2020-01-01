Exynos 7885 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 42.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 139K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Snapdragon 865 +192%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1052
Snapdragon 865 +230%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
139168
Snapdragon 865 +330%
597763
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|512
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
