We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 139K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885
322
Exynos 1080 +167%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885
1052
Exynos 1080 +182%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
139168
Exynos 1080 +361%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1300 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

