Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7420

Exynos 7885
Exynos 7885
VS
Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 113K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +24%
324
Exynos 7420
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +17%
1046
Exynos 7420
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +23%
140248
Exynos 7420
113713

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 772 MHz
Cores 2 8
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 April 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7420 and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
