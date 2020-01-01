Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 113K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Performs 10.4x better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7885 +24%
324
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7885 +17%
1046
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885 +23%
140248
113713
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|772 MHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|April 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
