We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Exynos 7570
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7570

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 August 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7570 and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
