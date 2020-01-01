Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7570
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1363 x 1280
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Samsung Exynos 9610 vs Samsung Exynos 7885
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Samsung Exynos 7570
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7570
- Samsung Exynos 7880 vs Samsung Exynos 7570