Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~86%)
- Announced 2 years later
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140248
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|2
|1
|FLOPS
|29 Gigaflops
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
