Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7870

Exynos 7885
Exynos 7885
VS
Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7885 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~86%)
  • Announced 2 years later
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Performs 26% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7885
140248
Exynos 7870
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 2 1
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 February 2016
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7870 and Exynos 7885 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish