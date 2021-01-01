Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 7885 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 7885
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 7885
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7885
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 55018 51214
GPU 25265 16685
Memory 30641 24627
UX 35906 29764
Total score 138207 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7885 +9%
319
Exynos 7872
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7885 +34%
1036
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 60.6 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.46 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 20.8 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 14.4 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 7.03 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 312.2 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 8 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 29 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 January 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7885 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

