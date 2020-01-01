Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Apple A9

VS
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 108K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
275
Apple A9 +98%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +1%
1022
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Apple A9 +57%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1800 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
